Investigation launched after Corby employee injured in recycling centre collision

An investigation has begun into an incident at a county recycling centre in which a member of staff was injured in a collision with a customer’s vehicle.

Paramedics were called to the North Northants Council-managed Corby Household Recycling Centre in Stamford Road, Weldon this afternoon (Monday, July 4) after a pedestrian was injured.

Leader of North Northamptonshire Council Cllr Jason Smithers has promised an investigation..

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ambulance -stock picture

He said: “A staff member from the Corby household waste recycling centre was taken to hospital earlier today after being involved in a collision with a customer vehicle on site.

“We are carrying out an investigation and reviewing CCTV footage to see exactly how the incident happened.

“The incident happened at about 10am this morning and the site temporarily closed before re-opening at 2pm.”