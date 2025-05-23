'Historic moment' as Swanspool Gardens and Pavilion transferred to Wellingborough Town Council

Swanspool Pavilion and its surrounding gardens have officially been transferred to Wellingborough Town Council from North Northants Council to ensure it ‘remains at the heart of community life for generations to come.’

Ownership of the pavilion and gardens was passed to North Northants Council from the former Wellingborough Borough Council in Spring 2021 when the county changed to a unitary authority.

Now, it will be under the management of the town council, which hopes to restore the area into an asset for the community.

A town council spokesman said: “Wellingborough Town Council is delighted to announce the transfer of ownership of Swanspool Gardens and its historic pavilion from North Northamptonshire Council.

Swanspool Pavilion and Gardens have been ransferred to Wellingborough Town Council

"The acquisition of Swanspool Gardens, which holds great historical importance to the Wellingborough community, has been a key aspiration for the town council as part of its comprehensive five-year strategic plan.

"The transfer of local ownership will bring substantial benefits to residents and visitors alike, ensuring this treasured green space remains at the heart of community life for generations to come.

"With local management, dedicated funding, and strong community partnerships, the gardens are set to flourish as a vibrant hub for recreation, education, and community gathering.”

One of the first steps towards renewing the space will be for students from Tresham College, Wrenn School and Weavers School to redesign the empty flower beds throughout the gardens in an effort to ‘prioritise climate resilience and sustainability, ensuring the gardens remain beautiful and environmentally responsible.’

The tennis courts have been renovated and will reopen on Saturday, May 24

The beds will then be planted in October and November by the participating students, working alongside the dedicated Friends of Swanspool Gardens group and community volunteers.

Cllr Raj Mishra, mayor of Wellingborough, added: “This transfer represents a historic moment for our community.

"Swanspool Gardens is a place where memories are made, where families gather, and where our community comes together.

"By bringing this asset under local ownership, we can ensure it receives the care, investment and attention it deserves while preserving its heritage for future generations.”

Students from Tresham College, Wrenn School, and Weavers School will help to redesign the empty flower beds throughout the gardens

The Swanspool Story So Far

Origins of the transfer can be dated back to November 2022 when Wellingborough Town Council launched its corporate plan for 2023-2028.

The council was asking for local people’s input to help shape the town for the next five years through community grants and school holiday activities.

In it, ‘the possible transfer of Swanspool gardens and pavilion’ was mentioned as a possible development.

In June 2023, a working group comprised of then-councillors Elayne Francis, William Inskip, Philip Irwin and Lora Lawman, as well as current councillors Marion Turner-Hawes, Jonathan Ekins, Jon Paul Carr, and members of Friends of Swanspool Gardens.

At the meeting, one councillor said: “Let’s be frank, North Northants Council would love to get rid of this as it regards it as a bit of a liability for them.”

The working group presented their findings at a town council meeting in October 2023, where it was noted the pavilion will ‘require maintenance to be put back into frequent use, but the required improvements ‘are not detrimental to its viability’’, though in order for the transfer to go through, usage of the park needed to increase.

In December 2024, Wellingborough Town Council was awarded £786,697 capital plus £50,000 for revenue towards the refurbishment of Swanspool Gardens and Pavilion to bring it back into regular public use, and ‘preserve the building’s distinctive Art Deco features while modernising facilities and install a new community café.’

The proposal would bring in significant changes to the space, including a new adventure golf course replacing one of the bowling greens in the gardens, as well as renovating the pavilion to include a cafe and two function rooms to be free for community use; the golf attraction being ‘central to the ongoing funding of the asset.’

This drew criticisms from some, most notably Wellingborough Bowls Club, who expressed frustrations due to the plans stating the golf course would replace the lower green, which is regularly used by the club instead of the upper green, which is not in use, and would require maintenance to be considered fit for purpose.

Cllr Jonathan Ekins launched a petition in the wake of the plans, believing the work will ‘disrupt this serene haven’ of Swanspool pavilion and gardens. However now, the transfer has been finalised, marking a significant step forward for the proposed redevelopment of the space.

The tennis courts in the gardens have already been renovated to feature new markings, a new surface, and booking system, and will open tomorrow (Saturday, May 24) with a free taster session beginning at 10am.