Wellingborough residents will be able to have their say as the town council lays out its corporate plan, with the input of local people greatly appreciated.

As part of its 2023-2028 corporate plan, Wellingborough Town Council is aiming to: “Enhance facilities and services for the community through the provision of community grants, events, school holiday activities, along with the possible transfer of Swanspool gardens and pavilion.”

Topics including ownership of the market, Swanspool Gardens and pavilion, and the gradual increase in council tax to support this proposal are raised, giving those with a Wellingborough postcode the opportunity to contribute to the town’s future outlook.

The Wellingborough Town Council Corporate Plan sets out new proposals for the next five years

The plan continues: “As a town council, Wellingborough is a precepting authority. This means that a small amount of funds is collected through your council tax to deliver the services we provide. We aim to support your services through income and obtaining grants.”

Members of Wellingborough Town Council will be available to hand out paper copies and answer questions at three events in Wellingborough as follows:

- Saturday, November 12: Glamis Hall, 9am to midday

- Sunday, November 27: Hemmingwell Community and Skills Centre

Wellingborough's Swanspool pavilion has been largely unchanged for decades

- Saturday, December 10: Victoria Centre

The results will be discussed in January 2023 to finalise the council’s budget.

Copies of the plan and questionnaire are also available from tomorrow (Friday) in Swansgate Shopping Centre, Wellingborough Museum and Wellingborough Library, and residents attending such places are encouraged to complete the form before its 5pm deadline on December 16.

