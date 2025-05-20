Tennis courts at Wellingborough’s Swanspool Gardens will officially re-open on Saturday, May 24, bringing the long-unused asset back to the town.

North Northants Council used a grant of £50,000 from the Lawn Tennis Association

The opening of the courts will be marked with a free fun day this weekend, giving players of all abilities the opportunity to use the new and improved facility.

A North Northamptonshire Active Communities spokesman said: “Newly refurbished Swanspool Gardens tennis courts in Wellingborough will have an open morning for all – families welcome – on Saturday, May 24 from 10am until midday. The perfect way to check out the new courts, it will be hosted by qualified LTA Tennis Activators who will be carrying out fun games for those interested in tennis.”

Special guest, Gary Cox, a local quad wheelchair tennis champion, will attend the opening at which all necessary equipment will be provided for people to have a game.

A now-approved community ownership fund application submitted in April 2024 included the refurbishment of the pair of out-of-use tennis courts in Swanspool Gardens, with the £50,000 needed for renovation funded by the Lawn Tennis Association and North Northants Council.

The pair of courts in Swanspool Gardens now feature a green and blue hard surface and will be available to book via an online booking system, the same method used to book access to the courts in Spencer Park, Rushden.

Reservations for both courts will also be taken via the LTA’s Play Tennis app.