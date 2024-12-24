Wellingborough community asset receives grant of more than £800,000 as part of Government community fund

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Swanspool Pavilion and Gardens has been awarded funds from the Government’s Community Ownership Fund as part of the initiative’s fourth and final round.

The Community Ownership Fund began in 2021 and aims to support community groups to take ownership of assets which are at risk of being lost to the community.

The fund has awarded £135 million to 409 projects across the UK, and Wellingborough Town Council will receive a grant during the fourth and final round of the scheme for the upkeep of Swanspool Pavilion and Gardens.

This should secure a future for the asset and will help aid the refurbishment of the site while the transfer of its ownership from North Northants Council (NNC) to Wellingborough Town Council is still explored.

Swanspool Pavilion and Gardens

Glamis Hall, a day centre for the over 50s on Wellingborough’s Queensway estate, has conditionally been allocated £300,000, which will be further decided upon in 2025.

Speaking on the funding for Swanspool Pavilion, a town council spokesman said: “We are delighted to be awarded in principle £786,697 capital plus £50,000 for revenue towards our project for the refurbishment of Swanspool Gardens and Pavilion, through the Community Ownership Fund.

“The town council are still pursuing the transfer of the asset from NNC. We are awaiting a date to meet in the New Year.”

Wellingborough and Rushden MP, Gen Kitchen said: “Swanspool Pavillion and Gardens has been neglected for too long, now we have a chance to bring it back to its best and provide a community space we can all be proud of.”