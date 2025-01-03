Growing anger over Corby railway station parking issues as locals call for action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People living near Corby railway station have held a public street meeting to air their concerns over parking next to their homes.

An increasing number of car drivers are choosing to park in Old Village streets, or neighbouring roads in the Oakley Road direction.

Many passengers have also reported being unable to find a space at the station, which has experienced huge year-on-year growth since it reopened 15 years ago.

Three years ago this newspaper raised concerns about the growing parking problems around the station area.

People living near Corby railway station are angry at the parking situation on roads around the facility. Image: Submitted

The situation has been amplified after North Northamptonshire Council, which owns the car park, decided to triple parking fees at the site. Local politicians have already expressed their anger at the increase.

Now fed-up locals have called for action.

Around 50 of them turned out for a Christmas Eve street meeting in Corby Old Village organised by town councillor Mark Pengelly with support form resident Geri Cullen and Lee Barron MP. Members of the Corby Old Village Neighbourhood Association (COVNA) were also present.

Resident after resident told the meeting of the many issues they had encountered, with one NHS worked having to get the police involved due to her car being blocked on her drive, and another saying that fire engines can’t get up their street .

Cllr Pengelly said: "The local unitary council , EMR and Network Rail need to look at solutions to create more parking spaces and to help support local residents blighted by people parking on their streets."

Geri Cullen said: “While knocking on doors delivering leaflets about the meeting, household after household informed me of the many issues they have, including being blocked in for days because cars are parked in front of their drives.”

MP Lee Barron said that NNC had emailed him to say the rise in parking prices will create more parking spaces in the car park, but failed to say where the cars would now park. Beverly Blackburn, from COVNA, said the planned new care home and hotel next to the station will cause more problems. The meeting agreed to attempt to get representatives from station building and rail operator East Midlands Railway, NNC and building owner Network Rail to meet with local residents.

Jason Smithers, Leader of North Northamptonshire Council, told this newspaper: “Following the pre-consultation earlier in the year, we took on board the feedback received and modified the original proposals, so the changes now include off-peak rates as well as changes to the number of car parking spaces.

“The changes bring Corby station in line with the lowest priced station parking charges in the area and residents should be assured that we have considered all options very carefully before going out to consultation and then implementing the changes.

“In terms of wider on street parking, where it is appropriate, the council can consider introducing waiting restrictions, to control where and how people park in an area.

“The council review requests for such measures on a regular basis, whilst considering a number of factors.

“If a request meets the council's criteria and there is enough local support, the proposals may be included in a future consultation to make a change to the Traffic Regulation Orders for that area.

“Details of the application process are available on the council’s website.”

An EMR spokeswoman said: “Unfortunately, EMR does not own or operate the car park at Corby or provide any of the parking enforcement, nor do we have any land around Corby station within its lease from Network Rail that could provide any additional parking. Therefore, there is currently limited immediate capacity within Railway control, however we remain committed to any further discussions."