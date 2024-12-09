Car parking charges at Corby Railway Station have been introduced despite widespread public objections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its formal ‘Your Voice Matters’ public engagement was held after 90 locals informally objected when the plan was first mooted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has not revealed the detailed results of that consultation but said that 56 people responded, the majority with negative comments.

Car parking charges at Corby Railway Station have been raised from £3.50 per day to £10 per day. Image: National World

Last Monday (December 2) the charges were hiked and commuters began paying £10 per day.

Now MP Lee Barron says that he is disappointed with the decision and has written to the council to raise questions about whether the consultation was ‘genuine’.

He said: “From the outset I have been very clear about my concerns to increase the fee by a staggering 185 per cent. At the time I asked if this was a genuine consultation rather than the council simply sharing a decision which has already been taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is no justification that the proposals will bring Corby station in line with the lowest priced – yet extortionate - station parking charges in the area.

“Corby is a unique station in many ways. The size of the carpark, the use of the station, and its surrounding area means it cannot be compared to that of stations like Kettering, which are on the main line with more extensive services.

“I recognise the final outcome will give rail passengers the option for an off-peak rate and there are plans to increase the number of parking spaces but frankly this decision will still have an impact on the lives of not only rail users but residents who live near the station.

“During the consultation, were factors such as: affordability, economic impact, inclusivity, environmental impact, and pressure on parking spaces considered?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If so, then please can these considerations be shared with me?

“It would also be useful to know when these extra parking spaces, and what support is being offered to local residents who are already having to cope with additional cars parked near their homes?

“I would welcome a review to assess the impact of this decision has on passenger usage and residents of Corby Old Village.”

Councillor Jason Smithers (Con, Oundle), Leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “Following the pre-consultation earlier in the year, we took on board the feedback received and modified the original proposals, so the changes now include off-peak rates as well as changes to the number of car parking spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The changes bring Corby station in line with the lowest priced station parking charges in the area and residents should be assured that we have considered all options very carefully before going out to consultation and then implementing the changes.”

The new charges are:

Daily parking - £10

Two days’ consecutive parking - £20

Three days’ consecutive parking - £25

Four days’ consecutive parking - £27.50

Weekly parking - £30

Monthly parking - £100

Three month parking - £270

Annual parking - £1,000

Off-park tariffs:

Monday to Friday between 10am and 2:30am - £5

Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holidays - Anytime - £5