Four men who were part of a three-year drug conspiracy in Kettering have been back in court for confiscation hearings.

The men used the Wayfarers pub in Kettering as a base for their dealing between March 2020 and March 2023.

Freddie Allen, Daniel Fleming, Ricki Johnston, Daniel Towns, Matthew Coote and Callum Head were given a range of sentences at Northampton Crown Court last year including four years and ten months for ringleader Allen.

All men are now believed to have been released from prison and are serving the remainder of their sentences in the community.

Callum Head, Ricki Johnston and Matthew Coote were part of a gang that will have to pay back a portion of their criminal earnings. Daniel Towns is not pictured as he was not given a custodial sentence. Image: NW

But four of them faced a further crown court hearing just before Christmas under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The hearings are designed to ensure that criminals are not able to profit from their crimes once they are sentenced. Following a forensic financial investigation, the state has the power to confiscate money or other items that are deemed to have been in their possession thanks to their criminal activity.

Allen and Fleming’s hearings were adjourned but the other four defendants had their cases heard before Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane on Friday, December 20.

Johnston, 43, of Columbus Crescent, Rothwell, was said to have benefited from his role in the conspiracy to the tune of £245,330. But the amount that was deemed ‘recoverable’ was just £5,310. He will have to pay that £5,310 within three months or face a further prison sentence of three months.

Head, 29, of Naseby Road, Kettering, was said to have made £185,300 from his exploits. He was ordered to pay back just £5,000 within three months, or face a further three months in prison.

Daniel Towns, 34, of King Street, Kettering, benefited from £187,655. He will have to pay back only £155 which was seized by police on his arrest.

Matthew Coote, 35, of Windmill Avenue, made £189,198.47 from the plot. But there was only £1974.47 available for repayment. He will have three months to hand over the cash.

Half of the money collected is paid to HM Treasury with the rest split between the court, the police and the financial investigator in the case.