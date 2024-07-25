Travelodge submits plans to build new hotel next to Corby train station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Major hotel brand Travelodge has submitted plans to build a new hotel next to Corby train station.

The new four-storey hotel is set to have 80 rooms and create 20 new jobs in the town.

The site where it will be built is located immediately north of the Corby Railway Station and is bounded by the railway line to the west and the Stagecoach bus depot to the east.

If approved, the proposals would see the major global brand invest in Corby with the current vacant site redeveloped to deliver a building that integrates into the town to provide affordable hotel accommodation.

A depiction of the hotel from the front

Alongside the new hotel, the proposals include a vibrant and welcoming green landscape which are planned to be designed to reflect the architecture of the surrounding buildings.

The plans state: “The current vacant site will be redeveloped to deliver a new, attractive, building (which respects and responds to local heritage assets) and provides hotel accommodation in an accessible location.”

As well as the new jobs and incorporation of a considered landscaping scheme, the plans also outline a number of ‘significant tangible benefits’ including knock-on financial benefits to the local area, the inclusion of electric car charging points, inclusion of cycle parking spaces and enhancements to biodiversity credentials.

The plans also set out that the hotel is provided with 54 parking spaces including nine electric charging bays.

A depiction of how the south elevation will look

As part of Travelodge’s plans they have created a consultation website on which they say: “Delivering a new Travelodge in Corby will strongly contribute to the local economy. An estimated £2.8m per annum will be generated in the local economy and 20 new jobs will be immediately created with the majority drawn from the town.

“There will be ongoing work with the local Job Centre and local authorities to fill hotel vacancies going forward.

“Travelodge also has a graduate training scheme and apprenticeship programmes, helping to provide employment opportunities for young people.

“Alongside providing new local employment, Travelodge is a National Living Wage employer and as a limited-service hotel the guests will be spending outside the hotel and greatly contributing to the local economy.

“Travelodge plans to be a long-term partner in the local community, with an agreement in place to take out a 30-year lease upon obtaining planning permission.”

The submission of these plans aligns with what Travelodge had said they wanted to achieve in Corby when they opened a hotel in Wellingborough last year.

Speaking last year, Tony O’Brien, Travelodge’s UK development director, said: “As we look to the future, Northamptonshire is growing at pace and, due to its scenic and commuter-friendly location, it is attracting more business and leisure travellers than ever before.

"However, there remains a shortage of good quality and great value accommodation across the county.

"Therefore to fulfil this growing demand we are actively looking to open our first hotel in Corby.”