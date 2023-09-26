Travelodge acquires former Ibis site and opens second hotel in Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Travelodge has acquired its first Ibis hotel and opened its second hotel in Wellingborough, as well as revealing its plans for Corby.

The 78-room hotel, located at the Wilby Way roundabout junction on the A45, is the group’s second hotel in Wellingborough and its tenth hotel in Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held with Wellingborough and Rushden MP Peter Bone and Tony O’Brien, Travelodge’s UK development director, officially opening the hotel.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ribbon cutting at the official opening of the new Travelodge hotel in Wellingborough

The group also announced at the event that Northamptonshire is a key growth area and that they are actively looking for a suitable site to open their first hotel in Corby.

This expansion programme could represent a multi-million pound investment for third party investors and create 25 new jobs.

Wellingborough Travelodge features 78-rooms, an on-site restaurant called The Bar Cafe and a car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel has been upgraded to the new Travelodge look and feel design.

Travelodge has taken over the former Ibis hotel in Wellingborough

It includes a new style reception area, a next generation room with features such as bedside charging ports, blackout curtains, a comfy armchair, and upgraded bar cafe.

The new Travelodge design also includes a number of sustainable initiatives, including the new carpet being made from recycled fishing nets, which are part of a project supporting clean ocean initiatives, tackling more than 640,000 tonnes of discarded fishing nets currently impacting marine life.

The carpet backing is also made of old plastic bottles.

The other features include low energy lighting, motion sensing controls and aerated showers and taps.

The ribbon cutting at the official opening of the new Travelodge hotel in Wellingborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wellingborough Travelodge is managed by Craig Hoole, who has been working with the company for 26 years.

Craig started with Travelodge in 1997, working as a team member at Kettering Thrapston Travelodge.

Over the years, Craig has climbed the career ladder at Travelodge and is now the dual-site manager for the two Wellingborough Travelodge hotels (Wellingborough Rushden and Wellingborough Travelodges).

Rooms at Wellingborough Travelodge are available from £38 at www.travelodge.co.uk.

Travelodge has taken over the former Ibis hotel in Wellingborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travelodge has a track record of acquiring a range of mid-market and budget hotels and converting them into successful Travelodge hotels.

Over the past three decades, Travelodge has acquired hotels from Holiday Inn Express, Ramada Encore, Mercure, Comfort Inn, Thistle and Days Inn.

This hotel is Travelodge’s first Ibis hotel acquisition.

The previous landlord and the tenant, AccorInvest, decided to jointly terminate the lease and the property was forward sold to Kent-based property investment and development company, Cooper Estates, based on the simultaneous grant of a new, 25-year lease to Travelodge Hotels Limited, on standard, institutional terms, including five-yearly rent reviews in line with CPI, collared and capped.

Tony O’Brien, Travelodge’s UK development director, said: ”We are delighted to expand our hotel network with the acquisition of our first Ibis hotel in Wellingborough and become the town’s biggest hotel chain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This new addition boosts our hotel network to nearly 600 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain.

"It also showcases that we operate an adaptable business model and we have the expertise to remodel not just existing hotels but empty office and retail space into a successful Travelodge hotel.

“During the last five years we have opened more than 60 new hotels and this includes the acquisition of existing branded hotels, office and retail conversions, as well as new build and mixed-use developments.

“As we look to the future, Northamptonshire is growing at pace and, due to its scenic and commuter-friendly location, it is attracting more business and leisure travellers than ever before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, there remains a shortage of good quality and great value accommodation across the county.

"Therefore to fulfil this growing demand we are actively looking to open our first hotel in Corby.

"This expansion programme could represent a multi-million pound investment for third party investors and create 25 new jobs for locals.”

Peter Bone MP said: “It is great news that Travelodge have invested in opening a new hotel in Wellingborough.