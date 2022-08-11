Firefighters 'exhausted' as field fires grip county

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"No disposable BBQs, no bonfires, put out cigarettes and for those that think it's funny stop lighting fires deliberately it's not!” – that’s the message to residents across Northants from the Chief Fire Officer.

As temperatures soar and rainfall is a distant memory, exhausted firefighters have been called out to dozens of fires across the county.

Yesterday farmers joined eight fire crews to battle a blaze in fields close to Farndish – between Wollaston and Irchester.

A drone picture showing the extent of field fire damage

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the height of the blaze eight appliances and crews attended the large field fire near the B569

Darren Dovey, Chief Fire Officer for Northamptonshire, said: “Firefighters have been out to numerous fires around the county in the last two days and it is getting hotter, they are exhausted.

"Please help us – no disposable BBQs, no bonfires, put out cigarettes and for those that think it's funny stop lighting fires deliberately it's not!”

The field fire in Farndish destroyed around 1,000sqm of stubble. Crews created a break in the hedgerow to prevent fire spreading towards the road and worked with the farmer to create a break on the field using farm machinery.

Hose reels and beaters were also used to prevent the fire spreading and to extinguish the flames. The cause cannot be confirmed at this stage.

On Tuesday evening (August 9) four deliberate fires were started in Thorpe Road, Earls Barton, Randall Close, Irthlingborough, Croyland Road, Wellingborough and Fulford Drive, Northampton.

New research by Confused.com has revealed that Northamptonshire is among UK areas most prone to outdoor fires, receiving 78 callouts per 100,000 residents for garden-related blazes over the past decade.

A fire which spread to three gardens in Vine Hill Close, Higham Ferrers is believed to have been started deliberately.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze at about 4.45pm on Tuesday after the fire spread along fences into neighbouring properties.

Anyone discovering a wildfire should not tackle the fire themselves but get themselves to safety and call the fire service on 999.

When speaking with the control operators give the exact location, using What3Words if possible, the size of the fire and any other relevant information.