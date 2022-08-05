Police believe children started Kettering Ise Lodge fire deliberately

A devastating fire that raced through gardens destroying sheds, furniture, equipment and threatened to set alight houses is believed to have been started deliberately by children.

Five fire engines from Burton Latimer, Kettering and Corby raced to the scene just before 4.45pm, with smoke visible across the town, on Tuesday, August 2.

Firefighters battled the blaze as high winds spread embers onto parched grass and tinder-dry fences and trees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters damp down the destroyed gardens

Residents and shop workers, from the nearby stores backing on to the site, were evacuated as flames and gas cannisters shot into the air.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Witnesses are being sought after several houses and garden fences were damaged after rubbish was deliberately set on fire in Slim Close, Kettering.

“It is believed that a small group of children set fire to paper and rubbish between 4.30pm and 4.45pm on Tuesday, August 2, which due to the dry, windy conditions has got out of control and spread to nearby residential properties.

“An 11-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and has since been released on police bail pending further investigation.

The garden fences, trees and the gardens in Slim Close were destroyed by the fire

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have information which could help with their investigation and have yet to come forward. They are also appealing for any CCTV or dash-cam footage which captures any of the incident.