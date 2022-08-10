Firefighters and farmers tackle field fire near Irchester

Farmers joined eight fire crews to battle a blaze in fields close to Farndish – between Wollaston and Irchester.
At the height of the blaze eight appliances and crews attended the large field fire near the B569 this afternoon (Wednesday, August 10).
Northants Fire and Rescue thanked farmers who helped on the site by providing water and ploughs to make fire breaks across the field.
A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “We are scaling back our attendance at this fire where approximately 1,000sqm of stubble was involved.
“Thank you to farmers who came to our assistance with water bowser and used tractors to plough fire breaks. Firefighters have used hose reel jets and beaters."
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Yesterday evening (August 9) four deliberate fires were started in Thorpe Road, Earls Barton, Randall Close, Irthlingborough, Croyland Road, Wellingborough and Fulford Drive, Northampton.
Witnesses to arson can call FireStoppers on 0800 1695558.