Crews called as fire spreads to three Higham Ferrers gardens

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fire which spread to three gardens is believed to have been started deliberately.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze affecting several gardens in Vine Hill Close, Higham Ferrers, at about 4.45pm on Tuesday.

A fire service spokesman said: “Three crews attended the incident and found three domestic gardens and fencing all well alight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Firefighters used three hose reel jets and a triple extension ladder to help put out the flames and dampen down the area.

“It is believed that the fire was started deliberately and if anyone has any information they are encouraged to contact FireStoppers on 0800 1695558.”

Pictures tweeted by the fire service after the incident show some of the damage caused.

It comes at a time when the fire service is being called out to multiple incidents across the county, many of which are field fires such as this one near Farndish yesterday (Wednesday).

Some of the damage caused by the blaze which spread to three gardens in Vine Hill Close, Higham Ferrers