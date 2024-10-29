A man rescued from a Corby house fire has sadly died, Northants Police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to a house fire in Meeting Lane, Corby today (October 29) shortly after 2pm.

Paramedics, police officers and fire crews were deployed to the semi-detached house.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance at a house fire in Meeting Lane, Corby.

Meeting Lane in Corby Old Village has been cordoned off/National World

“Police officers, paramedics and fire crews were deployed to the scene just after 2.20pm today (October 29) and found a man inside the property who has since sadly died.

“A full investigation into the cause of the fire is underway although at the present time, it is not believed to be suspicious.”

Earlier a Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at a property in Meeting Lane in Corby shortly after 2pm today (October 29).

“Crews in breathing apparatus discovered a fire on the ground floor of the property and used hose reel jets to put out the fire, which is now being dampened down.

Corby Old Village/National World

“A person was brought out of the property by the Fire Service and left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS). Fire crews, Police, EMAS and air ambulance remain on the scene.

“Meeting Lane is currently closed both ways and will remain closed for some time.”