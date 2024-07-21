Earls Barton firm secures 'substantial' order for the supply of more than 100 Thwaites dumpers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shellplant Ltd of Earls Barton has secured an order from H.E. Services (Plant Hire) Ltd for the supply of more than100 Thwaites dumpers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The order includes Thwaites’ One Tonne Hi Tip dumpers – compact in size, these are ideal machines for working in confined spaces or where access is limited.

They also benefit from user-friendly hydrostatic transmission which makes operation simple, together with an effective and efficient skip loader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The order also comprises of Thwaites 3 Tonne Powerswivel dumpers which are also fitted with hydrostatic transmission for simple operation.

Shellplant secures substantial Thwaites dumper order from H.E. Services (Plant Hire) Ltd

Like the Thwaites One Tonne machines, the 3 Tonne Powerswivel dumpers are very simple and straightforward to control making them the ideal choice for hire fleets.

These machines are now available to hire throughout the UK via H.E. Services (Plant Hire) Ltd network of 11 depots located across the UK mainland.

Shellplant and H.E. Services enjoy a long heritage in the industry, both trading since 1972.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the year when Hugh Edeleanu (founder of H.E. Services) purchased his first second-hand excavator, marking the start of H.E. Services.

Shellplant secures substantial Thwaites dumper order from H.E. Services (Plant Hire) Ltd

Since then, H.E.Services has grown to become Europe’s largest excavator hire company.

Hugh Edeleanu, chairman of H.E. Services (Plant Hire) Ltd, said: “Thwaites dumpers have a long and good pedigree and have always been very well designed and built.

"We are proud to be purchasing British designed and British-built machinery from a very well-established British business that has an excellent dealer network in the UK to back up its top-quality products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thwaites dumpers are always very well accepted on-site and have a high level of safety features, with our customers giving us very good feedback on these machines.”

Julian Payne, partner at Shellplant, said: “We are delighted to receive this large Thwaites dumper order from H.E. Services and thank them for the business.

"We look forward to supporting H.E. Services with their ongoing service requirements for the dumpers, and, through high levels of customer service, to becoming a trusted supply partner in the future.”

Shellplant, an established supplier of new and used construction equipment, has been trading for more than 50 years and represents many leading brands including Atlas Copco, Bomag, Kubota, Merlo and Thwaites.