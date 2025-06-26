Driver taken to hospital after A43 crash near crossroads between Corby and Stamford

A driver has been taken to hospital after a crash near crossroads between Corby and Stamford on the A43.

The incident happened close to the Fineshade – Wakerley crossroads at about 6.10pm yesterday (Wednesday, June 25).

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This happened at about 6.10pm on the A43 and involved one car.

"One woman was taken to hospital but thankfully her injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.”