DIY SOS Big Build coming to Kettering - and they need your help

A popular TV show which transforms people's homes using an army of volunteers from the area and from further afield is set to take place in Kettering next month.

DIY SOS Big Build will be helping a grief-stricken Kettering family to reunite and grieve with the help and kindness of builders, plumbers, electricians, decorators, carpet fitters and landscapers - and suppliers.

A 'trades day' will be held on December 14 for those wanting to help to come forward and offer their services.

Nick Knowles and the DIY SOS team

A call for help from the makers of the BBC One series said: " Your kind volunteering and donations can help reunite a grief stricken family under one roof, allowing a place to grieve and a place to begin a new life chapter together.

"DIY SOS would be extremely grateful for trade volunteers and/or the donation of products, to assist in this charitable and very emotional build. Thank you."

The 'Big Build' dates have been confirmed as Sunday, January 16, to Sunday, January 23, next year.

Presenter Nick Knowles will be back at the helm and has urged people to email his team.

Nick Knowles - centre

He said on Twitter: "Need your help! I’m excited to announce @DIYSOS is back first build in January in Kettering so please get in touch to attend trades day Tuesday 14 December by emailing [email protected] Come & join in."

Anyone wanting to help the build should register at [email protected]