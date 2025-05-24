'Delightful' 100-year-old ‘Demon Dobbs’ celebrates milestone birthday at Higham Ferrers home

Arnold Dobbs, from Bozeat but now living at The Shrubbery care home in Higham Ferrers, celebrated his 100th birthday on May 21 with family and friends.

A cake was cut and happy memories shared, including his time in the armed forces, and his time as a local sportsman, where he earned the nickname ‘Demon Dobbs.’

Arnold now lives at The Shrubbery care home in Higham Ferrers, and though he lives with dementia, those at the home made sure to mark the milestone with a special party in his honour.

Teresa Taylor, manager of The Shrubbery care home said: “He is an absolutely delightful gentleman and a pleasure to know. He’s a character, likes the female attention and is a bit of a flirt.

"He’s a pleasure, and Betty (his wife) is like one of the family now.

“He’s done things that our generation are never going to do or see.”

Arnold was born in 1925 and raised in Pear Tree Close in Bozeat.

The youngest of five, Arnold was 14 years old at the start of the second world war. He served his country as a marine, remembering his service in the Second World War, being deployed to Germany and most notably being one of the few who went to Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

On his return he spent much of his life as a builder, starting at Marriott Construction (now part of Kier Group) before opting to start his own business in Northamptonshire, beginning in the late 1940s. Now, all these decades later he’s a father, and a grandfather of three granddaughters and one grandson.

Clive Dobbs, Arnold’s nephew said: “We’re thrilled for him.

"Because of his age, a third of his life has been married to Betty, and she’s been a wonderful wife to him.”

Betty Dobbs, who lived in Podington would keep score at Podington Cricket Club, and met Arnold while he was umpiring the game that he held dear. He married Betty at the age of 68, his first and only time tying the knot, which has been going strong for 32 years.

She said: “He has been a wonderful husband.”