'Deliberate' Irthlingborough field fire destroys hay field

Firefighters tackling a blaze in fields in Irthlingborough believe that the fire was started deliberately.
A tweet from Northants Fire and Rescue Service said: “Four pumps and crews attended a field of dry hay, approximately 500sqm, on fire in Irthlingborough this evening (Friday, August 5).”
Firefighters used hose reel jets and beaters to extinguish the blaze.
The tweet added: “This is thought to have been started deliberately.”
Anyone with information has been asked to call Firestoppers anonymously on 0800 1695558.