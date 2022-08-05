'Deliberate' Irthlingborough field fire destroys hay field

Four fire engines have attended the blaze

By Alison Bagley
Saturday, 6th August 2022, 12:07 am
The burnt field
The burnt field

Firefighters tackling a blaze in fields in Irthlingborough believe that the fire was started deliberately.

A tweet from Northants Fire and Rescue Service said: “Four pumps and crews attended a field of dry hay, approximately 500sqm, on fire in Irthlingborough this evening (Friday, August 5).”

Firefighters used hose reel jets and beaters to extinguish the blaze.

The tweet added: “This is thought to have been started deliberately.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call Firestoppers anonymously on 0800 1695558.