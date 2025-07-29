Primary schools across three north Northamptonshire towns and three villages are still waiting to find out which academy trust to which they will be transferred.

Hawthorn Community Primary in Kettering, Loatlands and Havelock in Desborough, Naseby CofE, Rothwell Infant and Junior, Rushton and Wilbarston primaries are all currently managed by Pathfinder Schools.

In December 2024, its trustees made the decision to transfer all Pathfinder Schools to other multi academy trusts after the Department for Education (DfE) was about to issue a termination warning notice at Pathfinder’s Rothwell Junior School – Osfted inspectors rated it ‘inadequate’.

The Rothwell Schools – a partnership between Rothwell Victoria Infant School Nursery, Rothwell Victoria Infant School and Rothwell Junior School – are to be taken on by INMAT, a multi-academy trust based in Northamptonshire.

Pathfinder Schools had already begun the process to hand over its sole secondary, Montsaye Academy, to another academy chain after another damning Ofsted report in November 2023.

But Montsaye Academy’s transfer to the multi-academy United Learning trust has yet to be completed, with new principal Ben Baines explaining to parents in March this year the delays were due to ‘the change of government coupled with various meetings with the Department for Education’.

It is believed a decision on new trusts for these schools will be reached in the Autumn term, as the Department for Education continues to work with Pathfinder Schools.

In December 2024, Jo Woods, Chair of Trustees Pathfinder Schools wrote to parents saying closing the trust had not been made ‘lightly’ but with the ‘best interests of the children’ and their education.

She said ‘significant progress’ would be made during the academic year (2024/2025) and that the transfer process would ‘not affect the day-to-day operation’ of schools.

Ms Wood added: “We remain committed to providing a smooth transition with minimal disruption for children, families and staff.

“Our focus remains firmly on ensuring the best possible outcomes for your children and supporting our schools through this transition.”

Once the transfer of all the school has been completed, Pathfinder Schools will cease operation.

During 2023/24 the trust employed 483 teachers, support and admin staff as well as managers. A total of 3,116 pupils were on the rolls of all the schools currently in the trust during the last academic year.

North Northants Council, the Department for Education and Pathfinder Schools have been contacted for a comment.