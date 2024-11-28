'Danger to life - act now' flood warning issued for River Nene villages

A ‘danger to life’ warning has been issued by the Environment Agency as flood water from Storm Bert works through north Northamptonshire along the River Nene.

Residents of Yarwell Mill have been and are continuing to be advised to evacuate the site after flooding hit the area.

The site is home to nearly 300 people and over the past few days, all have been advised to evacuate.

Many of the roads around the site are submerged and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) has launched boats at the park.

North Northants Council opened Nassington Village Hall as a temporary assistance centre yesterday (Wednesday), which has now been moved to Oundle Library.

The warning issued warning by the Environment Agency says: “Severe flood warning for Areas near the River Nene from Elton to Wansford.

“This is a severe flood warning for Areas near the River Nene from Elton to Wansford. This warning has been issued due to the onset of flooding at Yarwell Mill Country Park creating deep water.

"This means there is danger to life, and you must act now.

"Call 999 if in immediate danger, follow advice from emergency services, keep yourself and your family safe.

"Severe flooding is expected to continue. Please evacuate the area.”

The warning was issued just after 11.45am this morning (November 28), following a rise in water levels and Environment Agency advice that these levels have yet to peak.

NFRS has been on site at Yarwell Mill since around 2.30am on Tuesday morning (November 27).

Crews have been onsite since then liaising with site managers, emergency planners, Northamptonshire Search and Rescue, the Environment Agency, and Northants Police, to help residents and encourage them to evacuate safely.

The NFRS Water Rescue Team has been patrolling the site since Tuesday offering assistance to residents and monitoring the situation. The service remains on site and with the help of partner agencies, will use their boats to assist with the rescue of people if required.

North Northamptonshire Council has been in regular contact with the site’s management company since the weekend and have also been working to safeguard the most vulnerable people at the site.

Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, North Northamptonshire Council, West Northamptonshire Council and the Environment Agency – continue to treat the flooding as a ‘major incident’.

Superintendent Steve Freeman, heading the response by the Local Resilience Forum (LRF) said: “We have been working hard over the past few days to deliver a robust, multi-agency response to this situation and I would like to thank the local community for their patience.

“Since this was declared a major incident on Monday (November 25), we have been advising residents at Yarwell Mill to evacuate.

"A severe flood warning has now been issued at the site and to prioritise everyone’s safety, I would strongly advise that everyone there evacuates until it is safe to return. So if you haven’t already left, you need to do so now. There is a serious risk to life by staying as the water levels there continue to rise.

“We will continue working hard, as a partnership, to respond to this ever-changing situation and anyone with any concerns is encouraged to contact the relevant LRF agency who will be happy to help.”

People are still being asked to follow safety advice including checking travel information before setting off, driving appropriately for the road conditions, and being prepared to meet standing water, with motorists warned against entering it or trying to drive through it.

Please do not attempt to drive through road closures or wade through deep flood water. This not only puts your safety at risk but could also put the people rescuing you at risk, as well as resulting in some very costly repairs to your vehicle.

Communities are asked to remain alert, be prepared and sign up to receive free flood warnings by calling 0345 988 1188 or visiting www.gov.uk/flood.

Flood reports can be submitted at:

West Northants: https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/its-emergency/report-flood

North Northants: https://www.northnorthants.gov.uk/flooding