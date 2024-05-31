Watch more of our videos on Shots!

D-Day will reach its 80th anniversary on June 6, with celebrations and commemorations taking place across the UK to mark the occasion, including in towns and villages across north Northamptonshire.

The Normandy Landings, more commonly known as D-Day, took place on June 6, 1944, whereby the largest seaborne invasion in history took place on the beaches of Normandy.

It began the liberation of France and was a deciding factor in the allied forces’ victory on the Western Front, and has been marked on the calendar ever since as a day for celebration, reflection and commemorations.

The special anniversary is being acknowledged in all corners of north Northamptonshire with a special lighting of a beacon, symbolising the ‘light of peace’ that emerged out of the darkness of war.

2024 marks 80 years since the D-Day Landings

Wellingborough – Wellingborough Town Council will be hosting a concert in Castlefields on Sunday, June 9 from 1pm until 3pm. People are invited to take their own picnic and enjoy ‘an afternoon of nostalgia’ with live music from The Candy Bars, a trio who specialise in sounds of the forties and fifties.

Rushden – The D-Day celebrations will run throughout June 6 in Rushden, with the D-Day proclamation being read by newly-elected mayor David Coleman. After that there will be a laying of wreaths at the war memorial, and at 1pm people are invited to St Mary’s Church where there will be a ‘ringing out for peace’ bell-ringing session. Later in the evening, from 7.15pm, Hall Park will be offering wartime music, a fish and chips picnic supper, and more opportunities for reflection before the beacon lighting at 9.15pm.

During the event, the Rushden ‘D-Day80’ knitting exhibition will be unveiled, showing the efforts of those who took the opportunity to create yarn ornaments, which will later be displayed at Rushden Hall.

A Rushden Town Council spokesman said: “The knitted exhibition created by the Yarnbombers of Rushden is a tribute to those who served in the war, commemorating the roles played by the victorious men. This community-driven project uses wool to honour and remember the contributions and sacrifices of wartime heroes. The Yarnbombers of Rushden have created a collective act of remembrance that engages people of all ages and backgrounds, ensuring that the legacy of those who served is honoured in a unique and meaningful way.”

Weldon – Celebrations will begin in Weldon at 5pm on June 6 on the Village Green, which will begin with a reading of the proclamation. Afterwards, various local groups will be providing a mix of entertainment, representing all the countries that took part 80 years ago. Gordon Brown and his team will ring the bells at 6.30pm. Mark McLaughlan, a piper, will guide the parade of people holding tea lights to the poppy decked War Memorial.

The Lamp Lights of Peace will be lit soon after, and the beacon will be lit at 9.15pm as the community comes together to sing the national anthem.

A Weldon Parish Council spokesman said: “Weldon & District branch of the Royal British Legion and Weldon Parish Council hope you will join us to commemorate this anniversary. It has been a pleasure to work as a community to organise this event. Our thanks go to all those who have been busy crafting poppies, collecting and colouring the plastic bottles, weeding and helping to decorate the War Memorial and Village for June 6.”

BBQ, pies, pastries, ice creams and refreshments will be available through the evening.

Raunds – Live music will accompany the commemorations in Raunds as people are invited to Saxon Hall from 7pm on June 6, where refreshments will be served by the Raunds WI. The lighting of the beacon, 'Light of Peace' will take place at 9.15pm outside the town hall.

Thrapston – There will be a beacon lighting by the mayor at 9.15pm in Thrapston’s Peace Park on June 6, which will be attended by Matthew Ellmer, chairman of the Thrapston branch of the Royal British Legion, who will be reading the international tribute. Thrapston Town Band will also be performing.

Corby – D-Day celebrations in Corby are to be spread across three days starting on June 6 with a beacon lighting tribute conducted alongside the Royal British Legion, featuring music by Corby’s Silver Band and Cordless Choir from 8pm at Coronation Park.

On Saturday, June 8, ‘D-Day Party in the Park’ will take place from midday until 6pm at the same location with music from Youth Brass 2000, children's crafts, face painting, garden projects, street food and a pop-up bar.

Finally, at 11am on Sunday, June 9, a service and wreath laying ceremony will be held at St John’s Church.

Kettering – The lighting of the D-Day beacon will take place at 7pm at Wicksteed Park, and will include refreshments and live music on June 6.

A Wicksteed Park spokesman said: “The Terrace Suite will open its doors at 5pm, offering nibbles and live music by the talented Miss Rosie Vintage, known for her solo jazz performances characterised by stunning vocals and an incredible repertoire.”

Earlier in the day, there will be a graveside commemoration in the Old Kettering Burial Ground from 11am.

Beacon Lightings will also take place on June 6 at Higham Ferrers’ Market Square from 9.15pm, Parsons Green in Irthlingborough at 9pm, The Square in Earls Barton at 9.15, the village park in Little Harrowden at 9pm, and at St Mary The Virgin Church in Finedon at 9.15pm.