'Great honour and privilege' as new mayor of Rushden begins tenure
Cllr Coleman has taken over from Cllr Tracey Smith as the town’s mayor, and will be representing the council at events throughout the year. He was elected into the role at the Rushden Town Council AGM on May 14.
He said: “Having previously served Rushden as town mayor in 2018-2019, I realise what a great honour and privilege it is to again be elected to undertake this role.
“During my term of office for 2024-25, in addition to chairing the council, I look forward to representing our town at events undertaking civic duties locally, whilst promoting our great town across a wider area.
“I will endeavour to fulfil my duties to the best of my ability and look forward to catching up and chatting with as many of you as possible.”
David is originally from Raunds, however he moved to Rushden in 1966. He is currently a town councillor serving Sartoris West. His wife, Cllr Melanie Coleman, was elected as the new leader of the town council.
The new mayor’s chosen charities are the Rushden branch of the Royal British Legion, Dementia UK and Rushden Sea Cadets.
On the latter, David added: “I thought about those before selecting my mayor’s cadet (Sea Cadet Ben Dixon). They do a lot of good work, it’s good to see the youth being supported in the town.”
He chose Dementia UK as his mother-in-law passed away last year, and his son-in-law recently completed the Brighton Marathon in aid of the organisation.
If you would like to request the mayor's attendance to an event, invitations should be directed to the mayor's secretary in the first instance by email at [email protected].
