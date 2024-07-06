Cycling club in village near Corby opens its doors this weekend
Rockingham Forest Wheelers will open up their clubhouse at 11 Ashley Road, Middleton to the public between 9am and 3pm today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday).
Riders from the historic club, which was formed in 1950, have raced throughout Europe and across the globe, representing the UK and the club.
The club has something for all ages abilities and experience, from leisurely club rides to competing in national events, training camps abroad and velodrome sessions.
This weekend there’s a series of leisure rides from the clubhouse on both days for those who’d like to experience cycling with a group, and on Sunday the club hosts Round six of the NDCA time trial series for those interested in watching some local competitive cycling.
The clubhouse café is open both days serving teas/coffees and hot and cold snacks, and there is also a licenced bar. The Tour de France will be showing on the TV, and staying open for the England vs Switzerland game on the Saturday.
For more information you can visit www.rockinghamforestwheelers.org.uk.
