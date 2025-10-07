Council turns to crowdfunding for Wellingborough garden and pavilion after £800k government grant plug pulled on community assets

Wellingborough Town Council is asking people to raise £375,000 to help fund the renovation of Swanspool Pavilion after a grant of over £800,000 from the Community Ownership Fund fell through.

The loss of government funding is the latest twist in the saga of the Swanspool Pavilion and Gardens, which began in 2023 when a working group was formed to explore options as to its future.

But a change of councillors after local elections and a tight timetable to use the funds have thrown plans into disarray – a new way of paying for the plans has had to be found.

Cllr Paul Bell (Cons/Brickhill & Queensway) finance and governance committee member said: “Swanspool Pavilion has been part of Wellingborough’s heritage for over a century, and we are determined to see it restored for future generations to enjoy.

"While we’ve had to adjust our plans in response to community concerns, we believe that with the support of local people and businesses, we can still achieve our vision of bringing this beautiful facility back into community use.”

£786,697 capital plus £50,000 was awarded to Wellingborough Town Council in December 2024 to go towards renovating the pavilion and gardens, which included the provision of an adventure golf course, to be installed on one of the bowling greens in the gardens.

The ownership of the pavilion and gardens was passed to Wellingborough Town Council from North Northants Council in May 2025, who inherited the asset when the Borough Council of Wellingborough ceased to exist in spring 2021 – when the county switched to unitary authorities.

However, once the asset was passed to the town council, growing concerns mounted among councillors – many of whom took on the role after the local elections in May– and it was decided to put an end to the adventure golf attraction. Now, much of the government funding has been pulled as the council is ‘no longer eligible’ to benefit from the previously-secured grant, meaning a ‘significant funding gap’ has been created.

To make up the bulk of the funds needed to make the pavilion viable, the council has chosen to crowdfund.

A Wellingborough Town Council spokesman added: “Wellingborough Town Council has today launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise over £300,000 towards the refurbishment of the historic Swanspool Pavilion, a cherished landmark gifted to the people of Wellingborough in 1919.

"Determined to press ahead with restoring this historic asset for community benefit, Wellingborough Town Council is now appealing directly to the people and businesses of Wellingborough for support.

"Every contribution, no matter the size, will help preserve this historic landmark and create a thriving community space for Wellingborough residents to enjoy for generations to come.”

The council is seeking £375,000 in financial donations through a newly launched crowdfunding page, pro bono services from professional tradespeople, and goods and materials donated by local suppliers.

The online crowdfunder can be found here.