'Don't rely on government grants' to renovate Swanspool Gardens, councillors warned

New proposals have been put forward to use government grants to renovate Swanspool Gardens – but concerns have been raised that the scheme might not come forward

Wellingborough Town Council has said it will investigate the possibility of renovating the top of Swanspool Gardens with new outdoor sporting facilities. However, members were warned that they cannot rely on previously allocated government funding for the project.

At a meeting in the Swanspool Pavilion, on Wednesday, July 30, town councillors heard proposals to install new courts and game areas on the top bowling green.

Previous plans to repurpose the lower bowling green into an adventure golf attraction, which attracted £836,000 in government funding from the Community Ownership Fund (COF) through its business case, were thrown out by the council in June.

Cllr Marion Turner-Hawes put forward a motion to alter the business plan and use the top green, which is currently unused, for three pickleball courts, three pétanque courts, and regrass the remaining area for a small multi-use games area.

She told fellow councillors at the meeting that it would make the gardens and the pavilion “effectively cost neutral,” therefore reducing the need to use council tax to fill in any financial gaps for grounds upkeep, whilst also introducing more sports and leisure opportunities for the community.

According to the report, the installation and renovations would cost around £200,000 to deliver. It was noted in the report that they hoped to use the COF funds towards the plans, but if this was not possible, to seek grants from a number of other organisations.

Cllr Turner-Hawes said the cost of renting out the courts would generate around £30,000 of income per year for the council, which she says would fill the funding gap for grounds maintenance of the whole of gardens. The ownership of the pavilion and gardens was transferred to the town council from North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) earlier this year.

‘This is not a park, this is an ornamental garden’

However, Cllr Paul Bell warned that councillors were “on a very slippery slope to members running the council day to day” and said it was the job of officers to provide advice on what to do with the gardens and write reports.

He said: “It’s better to take that extra time to research it, ensure we’ve got the right grants available with a detailed budget, not an estimate budget.

“Maintenance of the grounds at the current time is in our budget. I don’t think it’s right to go ahead at this time.”

He put forward an amendment to agree in principle to transform the top bowling green into a multi-purpose games facility, refer the pickleball and pétanque court options to the Swanspool Gardens working group for consultation, and further investigate the funding options.

A town council officer at the meeting confirmed that the COF fund cannot be relied upon, as they could potentially lose all of the funding due to the diversion from their original adventure golf business plan.

Cllr Jonathan Ekins, who seconded Cllr Bell’s amendment, said that the members should be complimented for showing an interest in the site’s future, but claimed the plans ultimately consisted of “ifs, buts and maybes” and “guess work” on costs.

He added: “I do agree that we have to find some way of repurposing that area, especially for the people of Wellingborough to enjoy it.

“I must stress that this is not a park, this is an ornamental garden - we’ve got plenty of parks in Wellingborough to go and use.”

Wellingborough Town Council voted to approve the amendment, meaning the proposals will now be put before the Swanspool working group and other community organisations for consultation, before returning back to full council for approval.

‘No sense of urgency’

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) after the meeting, Cllr Turner-Hawes said she was saddened that the proposal was modified to a “much weaker commitment”.

She said: “There is just no sense of urgency at present. We are in a position now where we may even lose the whole (Community Ownership Fund) grant.

“The Council needed to be decisive after it made its decision (on the adventure golf) in June and quickly come up with an alternative plan to help generate more income.

“Tonight’s modifications, whilst at least showing commitment to do something, will just slow the process down and does nothing to convince others that the council has a clear vision for what it is trying to achieve here.

“Myself and other councillors have put a great deal of work in the last few months into helping make the town council’s take over of the pavilion and gardens a success. I am concerned that we are fast moving towards grabbing ‘defeat from the jaws of victory’ when it comes to the situation as a whole.

“We need much clearer direction and leadership for senior council leaders to make the whole process a success.”