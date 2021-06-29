Corby Wombles increase their visibility thanks to donation

Wombles members with their high-vis vests.

A group of litter-pickers who are doing their bit to clean up Corby have been boosted by a donation of 500 high-vis vests.

The Corby Wombles, which currently has a dedicated team of more than 700 members, were given the fluorescent yellow vests by the Great Oakley Estate.

The donation comes as the Wombles group, who are also working with authorities to identify litter hotspots for priority clearing, plan their their clean-up events for the months ahead as Covid restrictions are lifted.

Named after TV's famous tidy Wombles, the group have seen a sharp rise in volunteers who are keen to combat the recent rise in litter levels and fly-tippers.

Beverly Flood, administrator at the Corby Wombles, said: “Myself and everyone else at the Corby Wombles are thrilled with this kind donation.

"It’s inspiring to know that Great Oakley share our commitment and passion for protecting our local environments and want to help make a difference.

“We have people from all walks of life who join in – old, young, people who were born here and people who have moved here.

"Thanks to Great Oakley, the entire Corby Wombles group will be safer, more visible, and protected when they litter pick.”

The Great Oakley Estate, which launched the Corby Clean and Proud campaign in 2018, was concerned with the rising levels of litter in the area and wanted to support the group.

Alexander de Capell Brooke of Great Oakley Estates said: “We are so pleased to be able to support the Corby Wombles who do such vital work keeping Corby clean, litter free, and proud.

“Waste and litter harm our outdoor spaces and tarnish our lovely communities and town centres – and in the wake of Covid-19, we have all realised just how important these spaces are, and how important it is to protect them.