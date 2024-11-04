Corby Rebel Art Group awarded £2,000 for community theatre space off Studfall Avenue

Corby creatives based in a refurbished industrial unit have welcomed a funding boost from the town council.

The Rebel Art Group (RAG) moved into the Dale Street premises to create workspaces and studios for visual arts, poetry, and performance.

Corby Town Council’s grant’s committee has given the collective £2,000 to enhance a stage for music and spoken word events – a space they have called the Alley Cats Theatre.

Donna Canale, from RAG welcomed the money handed over by Cllr Mark Pengelly and Cllr Simon Rielly on behalf of Corby Town Council.

Corby Rebel Art Group members with Cllr Simon Rielly and Cllr Mark Pengelly/National World

She said: “It’s brilliant. The space is so adaptable. It’s going great so far. We have had music and poetry nights.”

RAG member Marina Papadopoulos said: “I’m really loving the opportunities that RAG is offering. The stage area has already been a huge success. It’s really exciting.”

The group hopes to put on more events including comedy nights and is preparing for their open studios weekend on November 23 and 24.

Cllr Pengelly said: “This is an ideal project. It’s doing things for the community and the arts. We had no hesitation in supporting it.”

The group moved into the premises in March, taking two months to refurbish the space into individual studios.

Although not open to the public, people can pop in to talk to the artists – Donna Canale, Sharon Read, Marina Papadopoulos, Annie Tapenden, Lil Ray, Ian Blaza and Spike Pike – as they work.

Sharon added: “It would be really awesome if Dale Street could be the next ‘Brick Lane’.”