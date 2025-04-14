Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pub goers have been welcomed back to the Hazel Tree pub following a ‘six-figure investment’ that has seen new decor, new furniture inside and out, and a state-of-the-art audio-visual system.

It is hoped the refurbishment by Stonegate Group will give the Greenhill Rise pub a new lease of life after the makeover.

Gareth and Kirsty McBlain, operators of the Hazel Tree, said: "We are so excited to reopen our doors and welcome both new and returning guests to our new-look pub.

“The refurbishment has enhanced our position as the best place to watch sports in the area, while our strong events schedule consistently provides our guests with reasons to visit our pub and enjoy one of our great-value beverages.

The Hazel Tree pub, Corby, has reopened after a refurbishment / Stonegate Group

“The investment has allowed us to create a space that is more inviting and enjoyable for everyone. We have loved welcoming back the community to experience all the new features we've added as we enter our next chapter.”

As well as creating two new jobs in the community, the venue has a new ‘professional-standard’ darts area for enthusiasts to channel their inner ‘Luke Littler’.

Pool fans can enjoy a free game every Wednesday in the retained dedicated space for pub sports.

Externally, the pub’s outdoor area has seen an investment with new furniture and fencing. New festoon lighting also helps the pub’s outdoor area become one of the ‘cosiest’ in Corby, perfect for enjoying a cold pint on warm evenings.

The Hazel Tree pub, Corby, has reopened after a refurbishment / Stonegate Group

People wanting to watch live sports have a choice of Sky, Sky Sports+, TNT Sports, Premier Sports plus sport on Prime thanks to new Sky Q boxes. Big matches can be shown across the pub’s HD TVs – or multiple different sports can be beamed to different screens, at the same time.

The Hazel Tree boasts a selection of beers, ciders and wine, as well as no and low alcohol offerings.

Situated near walking spots, well-behaved dogs are welcome throughout for guests stopping by for a pint with their pet.

A weekly events schedule features race day and the men’s darts league on Mondays, ladies darts on Tuesdays, and free jukebox and free pool on Wednesdays. On Thursday, guests can pick a winning horse and win a free pint while the pool team play in the evenings.

The Hazel Tree pub, Corby, has reopened after a refurbishment / Stonegate Group

Friday sees a traditional meat raffle take place with an array of live music performances, DJs, and karaoke in the night. The party doesn’t stop there as Saturday night sees more live music from local talent with Sunday seeing bingo take place with a quiz in the evening.

To find out more about the Hazel Tree click here.