Corby murder six months on from Harshita's death suspect husband still on the run as reward offered in Delhi for information

It’s been more than six months since the murder of 24-year-old Harshita Brella in Corby – her husband named as the main suspect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harshita and new husband Pankaj Lamba had moved to the town in May 2024 after their wedding, but in August, she made allegations of abuse to Northants Police.

On November 13 2024, her strangled body was recovered from the boot of a car in Ilford near London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northants Police named Lamba as their chief suspect who was said to have fled from the UK to Delhi in India.

Pankaj Lamba fled the UK on November 11 and is believed to be in Delhi, India/Northants Police

Today Sky TV and other news outlets have reported that police in Delhi are offering a 50,000 rupee reward (about £437) for information leading to Lamba's arrest.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman today (Tuesday) said: "The investigation into Harshita Brella's death remains active and we are committed to securing justice for Harshita and her family.

"In March, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a murder charge against 23-year-old Pankaj Lamba in relation to Harshita's death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harshita Brella was strangled in Corby in November 2024/Family photo

"With proceedings now active, we are unable to comment further at this time. Our thoughts remain with Harshita’s family and all who loved her."

According to sources in India, it is believed that Lamba reached Bombay via Air India flight (AI130) on November 11 and then took another Air India flight (AI442) on November 12 from Bombay to Delhi.

Delhi Police told The Indian Express that they had been arrested in connection with a case of cruelty and dowry registered by Harshita’s parents.