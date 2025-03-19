Harshita Brella's husband Pankaj Lamba charged with murder, rape, sexual assault and controlling or coercive behaviour in Corby investigation
This afternoon the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and Northamptonshire Police issued a joint statement regarding the investigation into the death of Harshita Brella in November 2024.
It is believed Harshita, 24, was murdered in Corby on Sunday, November 10, and her body then transported in the boot of a Corsa to Ilford in London.
The charges against Mr Lamba were laid at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, March, 19).
Samantha Shallow from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has reviewed a file of evidence submitted by the Northamptonshire Police, and has authorised a charge of murder against 23-year-old Pankaj Lamba in relation to Harshita Brella’s death.
“Lamba, formerly of Sturton Walk, Corby, is also charged with two counts of rape, sexual assault, and controlling or coercive behaviour.
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings are active and defendants have the right to a fair trial.
"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell added: “We are committed to securing justice for Harshita and her family and continue to offer our support at this difficult time.
“This remains an active investigation and as such, there continue to be aspects of the case that we are unable to comment on at this time.
"We would urge all parties to respect the judicial process to ensure the integrity of the proceedings.”