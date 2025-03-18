Harshita Brella Corby murder latest - suspect's parents arrested as husband Pankaj Lamba still on run

The parents of a man named as the chief suspect in a Corby murder investigation have been arrested in India to where he had fled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year Northamptonshire Police investigating the murder of 24-year-old Harshita Brella confirmed that she was strangled in Corby on November 10, and the main suspect husband was Pankaj Lamba.

Delhi Police told The Indian Express that they had arrested Pankaj Lamba’ parents in connection with a case of cruelty and dowry registered by Harshita’s parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Delhi Police are also reported to have issued a ‘Look Out circular’ for Lamba and have initiated proceedings to ‘declare him as a proclaimed offender’.

Pankaj Lamba and Harshita Brella/Northants Police

Confirming the arrest of Lamba’s parents, Surendra Chaudhary, deputy commissioner of police in Delhi said: “Darshan Singh, the father of Lamba, and his mother Sunil have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.”

The charge called the "dowry death" law is punishable by the maximum of life in prison. A dowry is paid to a husband’s family by the bride's.

It states: “Where the death of a woman is caused by any burns or bodily injury or occurs otherwise than under normal circumstances within seven years of her marriage and it is shown that soon before her death she was subjected to cruelty or harassment by her husband or any relative of her husband for, or in connection with, any demand for dowry, such death shall be called "dowry death", and such husband or relative shall be deemed to have caused her death.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on behalf of Northants Police, senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, said: “The investigation into the murder of Harshita Brella is ongoing and we continue to liaise closely with all relevant partners and appropriate authorities as we work to secure justice for Harshita and her family, which remains our primary focus.

“A full and lengthy investigation has now been completed and a file has been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for their consideration regarding a charging decision.

“Family liaison officers have been in regular contact with Harshita's family to brief them on progress. We understand their concerns over the pace of the investigation, however, it is vital that due process is followed throughout to enable justice to be delivered, and we continue to offer our support to Harshita’s family at this difficult time.

“Given the gravity of the offences under investigation, we would urge all parties to respect the judicial process to ensure the integrity of the proceedings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to sources in India, it is believed that Lamba reached Bombay via Air India flight (AI130) on November 11 and then took another Air India flight (AI442) on November 12 from Bombay to Delhi.

Harshita’s body was found in the boot of a Vauxhall Corsa on in Brisbane Road, Ilford, near London on November 13.