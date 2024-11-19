Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating the murder of 24-year-old Harshita Brella have confirmed that she was strangled in Corby and the main suspect husband Pankaj Lamba is still on the run.

Detectives have released new CCTV images and renewed their appeal for information as they continue their inquiries to find her killer.

A murder investigation was launched after Harshita’s body was found in a vehicle in Ilford, east London, in the early hours of Thursday, November 14.

Officers suspect that Harshita was murdered in Corby on the evening of Sunday, November 10, by her husband 23-year-old Pankaj Lamba of Sturton Walk, Corby.

CCTV of Pankaj Lamba walking in Ilford on November 11/Northants Police

They believe Lamba then transported Harshita’s body from Corby to Ilford by car. The car was left parked in Brisbane Road, Ilford, and detectives believe Lamba then fled the country.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell from the East Midlands Special Operations Major Crime Unit (EMSOU), said: “We are working closely with policing colleagues and our partners in the CPS, and in order to secure justice for Harshita, there are certain aspects of this investigation we are unable to comment on.

“While I appreciate there is a lot of speculation in the media, we would ask people to think carefully about the obligations we have to bring justice by maintaining the integrity of the investigation. However, the investigation continues at pace and we are following numerous lines of inquiry.

“Our inquiries have established that Pankaj Lamba drove a Silver Vauxhall Corsa from Corby to Ilford sometime on the morning of Monday, November 11.

The silver Corsa in which Harshita Brella's body was found/ CCTV of Pankaj Lamba walking in Ilford on November 11/Northants Police

"We suspect Harshita’s body had been placed in the boot of the vehicle by Lamba before leaving Corby. Lamba then abandoned the vehicle in Brisbane Road, Ilford and made his getaway.

“We are continuing to appeal for information and I would urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or had any sightings of Pankaj Lamba in Corby, Ilford or elsewhere in the days leading up to the discovery of Harshita’s body, to contact police as soon as possible.

“Any information, no matter how small, may be relevant to the investigation and help us get justice for Harshita.

“Specialist officers continue to provide support to Harshita’s family and our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time as they try come to terms with the tragic loss of their daughter and sister.”

Corby Sturton Walk - detectives believe Harshita Brella was strangled in the property/National World

Officers had attended Harshita’s home address in Skegness Walk, Corby, after receiving a call regarding concerns for her welfare on Wednesday, November 13.

Lamba had been living at an address in nearby Sturton Walk, just minutes from his estranged wife.

After being unable to locate Harshita, a missing person investigation was launched and fast-track enquiries sadly led to the discovery of her body inside the boot of a vehicle in Brisbane Road in the Ilford area of London.

A forensic postmortem examination carried out at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Friday, November 15, gave the preliminary cause of death as strangulation.

Officers and detectives from EMSOU and Northamptonshire Police are working with the National Crime Agency ‘around the clock’ to establish the full circumstances behind Harshita’s death.

Detectives have been piecing together hours of CCTV footage in the Corby and Ilford area to track the movements of their suspect.

After parking the Corsa at the top of Brisbane Road, Lamba walked a short distance along Brisbane Road in Ilford and into the street opposite.

New images have been released in the hope they will be a prompt to anyone who may have seen him or interacted with him at any time between Sunday morning, November 10, and Monday evening, November 11, and encourage them to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room by calling 101, quoting Operation Westcott.

Alternatively information can be submitted via the online public portal at www.mipp.police.uk or by calling Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.

The inquest into Harshita’s death will be opened tomorrow (Wednesday, November 20) at The Guildhall in Northampton.