Inquest into death of Harshita Brella set to be opened
Police are currently looking for Pankaj Lamba, the husband of Harshita Brella, in connection with her death.
The 24-year-old’s body was found in Ilford on Thursday, after officers had received a call over Harshita’s welfare on Wednesday.
They went to her home in Skegness Walk, Corby, but there was no answer.
They have not revealed how or when she died, only saying it’s believed she was killed ‘earlier this month.’
Now, the coroner’s service has announced that an inquest is set to be opened on Wednesday (November 20).
It will take place at the Guildhall in Northampton.
It’s likely that there will be a short interim hearing before the full inquest is adjourned to a later date.
Anyone who has any information that could help detectives bring Harshita's killer to justice, can contact the incident room by calling 101, quoting incident number Operation Westcott.
Alternatively information can be submitted via the online public portal at www.mipp.police.uk or by call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.