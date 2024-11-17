Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have this evening named the man they believe is responsible for the murder of a Corby woman as her husband Pankaj Lamba.

In September the same man was handed a domestic violence protection order at Northampton Magistrates’ Court after he allegedly abused Harshita.

In a lengthy statement at the force’s headquarters at Weekley Hall Woods, Chief Inspector Paul Cash said that they their prime suspect has now fled abroad.

He said: “Our inquiries lead us to suspect that Harshita was murdered in Northamptonshire earlier this month by her husband Pankaj Lamba. We suspect Lamba transported Harshita's body from Northamptonshire to Ilford by car. We believe he has now fled the country.

Pankaj Lamba, the prime suspect in a Corby murder investigation. Image: NW

“More than 60 detectives are working on the case and are continuing to follow numerous lines of inquiry, including house to house, property searches, CCTV and ANPR. We are of course continuing to appeal for any information that will help us piece together exactly what happened as we work to get justice for Harshita.

“I urge anyone listening to or reading this statement, that if you saw anything suspicious in the past week or have any information, no matter how small, please contact us. We would always rather receive well-meaning information that turns out to be nothing as opposed to not receiving it all.

“While we are satisfied there is no wider risk to the public, we understand how shocking and distressing such an incident can be for the local community. Our neighbourhood officers will continue to provide additional patrols in Corby in the coming days for reassurance, and anyone with any concerns is welcome to approach one of these officers who will be happy to help.

“On behalf of Northamptonshire Police, I would like to express my deepest and heartfelt condolences to Harshita's family and friends, and to everyone who knew and loved her.

Chief Inspector Paul Cash at this evening's press conference. Image: Alison Bagley

“Harshita was a young woman in her early 20s, with her whole life ahead of her and everything to live for, and it is absolutely tragic that her life has been cut short in this way.”

Police launched a murder investigation after the discovery of Harshtia’a body in the early hours of Thursday following a call they received over concerns for her welfare.

Officers had initially been deployed to her home address in Skegness Walk, Corby, on Wednesday, and after getting no answer, a missing person investigation was launched.

This evening’s press conference was attended by journalists from across the national media – as pressure intensified on officers to find Lamba.

Tonight's press conference at Weekley Hall Woods. Image: Alison Bagley

Journalists were not allowed to ask questions at the briefing.

Chief Inspector Cash said: “Officers and detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Major Crime Unit and Northamptonshire Police, working with colleagues from the Metropolitan Police, have been working around the clock to establish the circumstances behind Harshita's death, including the exact location and timeframe in which it took place.”

Anyone who has any information that could help detectives bring Harshita's killer to justice, can contact the incident room by calling 101, quoting incident number Operation Westcott.

Alternatively information can be submitted via our online public portal at www.mipp.police.uk or by call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.