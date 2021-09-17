Corby MP Tom Pursglove promoted to ministerial role
The Tory MP has been given new role as part of the Prime Minister’s reshuffle
Corby MP Tom Pursglove has been given a promotion to a joint role with the Home Office and the Ministry of Justice.
The Tory member, who has been MP since the 2015 election, is now the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State jointly at the Home Office and the MoJ under Priti Patel and Dominic Raab.
He has previously served Boris Johnson’s government as an assistant whip.
His new position is the lowest of three tiers of government minister, but will be regarded as a tough gig for the 32-year-old who is from Wellingborough and went to Sir Christopher Hatton School.
He tweeted this afternoon: “Hugely honoured to be asked by @BorisJohnson to join @UKHomeOffice and @MoJGovUK. So much important work to do and no time to waste! Looking forward to working with @PritiPatel, @DominicRaab and new ministerial colleagues."