Corby motorists warned there'll be no second chances in George Street from next Wednesday

Drivers are being warned that a grace period for driving along the full length of a main road in Corby without penalty is coming to an end.

Automatic number plate recognition cameras were introduced in George Street in mid-April to allow the authorities to enforce a new traffic order.

The order banned any vehicles, apart from buses and taxis, from travelling the length of the road from Westcott Way to the Alexandra Road junction to improve pedestrian safety.

Previously, private vehicles had largely ignored the unenforceable rules.

The grace period in George Street is over. Image: NNC

Motorists were told they would be given one warning letter if they breached the rules before being given a £70 Penalty Charge Notice for the first six months.

One driver told this newspaper she’d received 15 fines in a week after being caught out on the road.

Many others continued to use the road in the same way they always had.

Now that grace period is up, and North Northamptonshire Council say it will come to an end at midnight on Tuesday (October 15).

So from Wednesday (October 16), anyone not permitted to drive across the main zebra crossing section will receive a PCN of £70, reduced to £35 if they pay it within 21 days. Only taxis, buses and cyclists are permitted to travel the length of the road between the hours of 8am - 6pm on Monday to Saturday. The

Motorists can still access Everest Lane or Cardigan Place behind the former Littlewoods store but they should leave George Street the same way they entered it to avoid being fined.