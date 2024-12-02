Corby footballer honoured as David Longhurst Way dedicated on the site of York City’s former Bootham Crescent ground
Relatives and friends of David Longhurst were invited by housebuilder Persimmon to formally unveil the signs for ‘David Longhurst Way’ on the site of York City’s former Bootham Crescent ground.
David was just 25 when he collapsed during a game versus Lincoln City in 1990 – a stand at the Bootham Crescent ground was later named after him.
His family travelled to the city to see the new street named in David’s honour after Persimmon asked York City fans to put forward street names for the new housing development.
Ann Stapleton, David’s sister, said: “As a family, we are overwhelmed and honoured that Persimmon, York City Football Club and supporters have kept David’s memory alive and we thank them. For us David was our little football-crazy brother full of mischief and lots of smiles, so got away with a lot.
“Our parents Vic and Pat would have been so proud – so a big thank you to everyone for this great honour to David.”
After visiting the Bootham Crescent site, the Longhurst family were then invited to the club’s new LNER stadium to see a new banner unveiled in his memory in the Persimmon South Stand.
David grew up in Corby as the youngest of four, with two sisters and a brother. He enjoyed school and excelled in all sports, particularly football. It became obvious even at a young age that ‘Longy’ was destined for the career he’d always dreamed about.
He began his career as an apprentice at Nottingham Forest under legendary Brian Clough and had spells with Halifax Town, Northampton Town and Peterborough United.
He started out as a winger, blessed with blistering pace, before converting to a striker ahead of signing for York.
Tragedy struck on September 8, 1990, during that afternoon’s home game against Lincoln City. David collapsed on the pitch and attempts to resuscitate him were in vain.
He was taken to hospital after his collapse at Bootham Crescent but tragically died, just 25. His dad, Vic, heard the news as he was tuning in to hear the football results on his car radio.
Scott Waters, Managing Director of Persimmon Yorkshire, said: “We’re delighted to have David’s family here with us to formally unveil the David Longhurst Way street signs at Bootham Crescent and the new banner honouring David at the LNER Community Stadium.
“Once we became custodians of the Bootham Crescent site, we always wanted to ensure that its footballing heritage was commemorated and that the memory of David in particular was honoured in a fitting way.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.