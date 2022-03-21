Corby Foodbank's delight as they're donated 'game changer' van

It will help with their day-to-day operation

By Sam Wildman
Monday, 21st March 2022, 10:35 am
Updated Monday, 21st March 2022, 10:50 am

Corby Foodbank has a new van to help with their day-to-day operations thanks to the generosity of two firms.

Carter Thermal Industries and their vehicle leasing partner, Zenith - Intelligent Vehicle Solutions, donated the vehicle to help them with their voluntary work in making sure families don't go hungry.

Martin Langford, Corby Foodbank's operations coordinator, said: “Once again, the level of generosity never ceases to amaze us and the arrival of the van, in fact, has already proved to be a real operational game changer."

Pictured outside Carter Thermal Industries HQ are (left to right): Mark Merrick & Mark Stevens – Zenith – Intelligent Vehicle Solutions, Martin Langford – Corby Foodbank and Rab Garriock – Carter Thermal Industries.

Rab Garriock, Carter Thermal Industries' fleet operations manager, added: “Both Carter Thermal Industries and Zenith are delighted to donate the van to support Corby Foodbank.

"Compared to the work they undertake this is a small gesture but one that will hopefully help them continue the fantastic work they undertake within the local community."

A Corby Foodbank spokesman said they also wanted to thank local vehicle graphics design company, Corby Graphix, who donated their services and produced a professional looking vehicle.