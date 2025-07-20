Corby and Brigstock schools adopt 'innovative' planters to tackle surface water flooding and boost biodiversity

Schools in Corby and Brigstock have adopted 'innovative' planters to tackle surface water flooding and boost biodiversity.

They are among seven Northamptonshire schools being helped by the Resilience and Innovation Northants (RAIN) Project.

The scheme has seen the largest school installation of BioScapes Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDS) and Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) units in the UK to date.

In total, 32 specialist planters have been installed at Oakley Vale Primary and Brigstock Latham's Primary as well as Wootton Primary, Preston Hedges, Wootton Park School, Woodland View Primary, and East Hunsbury Primary School.

Climate Champions - Pupils from Oakley Vale Primary in Corby / RAIN Project

Jointly funded by Anglian Water and the RAIN Project, they have been installed by JA Kent Services making a standout feature in the playgrounds.

Rickileigh Edwards, RAIN Project Support Officer and scheme coordinator, said: “It’s been fantastic to work with so many schools who were so enthusiastic to get on board and bring these smart planters into their play areas.

“It’s a great introduction for students to see what sustainable drainage can look like, and all the added benefits it brings. Huge thanks to JA Kent Services, BioScapes and Anglian Water for making it all happen and to the schools, who already have fantastic ideas for making the most of their planters.”

Each planter connects directly to the school’s guttering, collecting rainwater during storms to reduce pressure on local drainage systems. The water is filtered through soil and planting before it enters the sewer system, helping improve water quality and reduce the risk of surface water flooding.

Each planter also contains 10 integrated wildlife habitats from bee hotels and hedgehog houses to amphibian refuges and hoverfly homes, creating mini ecosystems for children to observe and learn from.

At Oakley Vale Primary School, six of the planters have been fitted with specialist monitoring equipment, allowing students from the school’s climate champions group and the RAIN team to track rainfall and water capture over time, turning a drainage solution into a living science experiment.

Group members have planted variety of perennials, flowers and edible goodies, such as tomatoes, herbs and lettuces. The school also ran a school-wide competition to name the planters, with the winning suggestion – Eco Aqua Planters – coming from Travis in Year 5.

Made from stainless steel to maximise their lifespan and filled with specialist soil designed by horticultural experts, the BioScapes SuDS units are self-contained, quick to install and ideal for sites where traditional drainage solutions aren’t possible. Ecological trials show they can increase biodiversity sevenfold within just weeks of installation.

Chris Matson from BioScapes said: “We hope it will inspire other schools and communities to explore how nature-based solutions can tackle flood risk while also creating exciting learning opportunities and new habitats for wildlife.”

The RAIN Project (Resilience and Innovation Northants) is funded by Defra as part of the £200m Flood and Coastal Resilience Innovation Programmes, managed by the Environment Agency.

It brings together local authorities, landowners, conservation organisations and residents to explore new ways of managing flood risk through innovation and collaboration.

Rickileigh added: “The beauty of these units is that they combine practical flood management with an opportunity to inspire learning about water, nature and climate resilience.”

For more information, visit the RAIN Project’s website www.rainnorthants.co.uk.