Conservatives' near-sweep of Rushden Town Council in 2025 local elections
The Conservative Party took all but two of the available seats in the election to decide the fate of Rushden Town Council, with Reform UK the only other party represented.
Barbara Jenney, Steven North and King Lawal all retained their place on Rushden Town Council, as well as Phil Bettles, David Coleman and Bob Tillyer in the Rushden South ward. The lone Labour candidate, Chris Ashton, was the only person not elected.
In Rushden Pemberton, Ash Hall and Chris McGiffen, both of Reform UK, came out on top with 14 per cent of the vote each, and were joined on the council by Conservative candidates Janet Pinnock, Kaye Rawlins, Valencia Mcdonald, Gill Mercer and Cesare Marinaro.
Three of the five wards that make up Rushden Town Council were uncontested, resulting in Paul Harley (Conservative) becoming the new councillor for Donne Close, Carol Childs (Conservative) becoming the new councillor for Prospect Avenue, and the Rushden Lakes ward being comprised of Melanie Coleman, Adrian House, Phil Humphrey, Andy Mercer, Tony Mokogwu and Roger Powell, all of the Conservative Party.
North Northants Council shifted drastically, with Reform UK picking up 39 of the 66 available seats, a majority over the Conservatives (13 seats), Greens (8 seats), and Labour (4 seats).
Two more seats are yet to be contested in Higham Ferrers following the death of candidate John Ratcliffe, which must take place no later than June 23.
However, while Reform UK celebrated a significant victory in the unitary election for North Northants Council, other parties were better represented on the town and parish council elections, not least the decisive victory for the Conservatives in Rushden.
In Wellingborough the Conservatives also came out on top, and Kettering Town Council saw a significant shift to the Green Party, taking all but one of the 20 available seats.
Corby Town Council saw Labour maintain a majority, fending off gains from Reform UK and the Liberal Democrats.
The full breakdown of the election for Rushden Town Council is as follows:
Pemberton Ward
Ash Hall (Reform UK)
Chris McGiffen (Reform UK)
Janet Rosemary Pinnock (Conservative)
Kaye Patricia Rawlins (Conservative)
Valencia Maureen Mcdonald (Conservative)
Gill Mercer (Conservative Party)
Cesare Marinaro (Conservative)
Rushden South Ward
Barbara Jenney (Conservative)
Phil Bettles (Conservative)
David George Coleman (Conservative)
Steve North (Conservative)
King Lawal (Conservative)
Bob Tillyer (Conservative)
Rushden Lakes Ward (Uncontested)
Melanie Coleman (Conservative)
Adrian House (Conservative)
Phil Humphrey (Conservative)
Andy Mercer (Conservative)
Tony Mokogwu (Conservative)
Roger Powell (Conservative)
Donne Close Ward (Uncontested)
Paul Harley (Conservative)
Prospect Avenue Ward (Uncontested)
Carol Childs (Conservative)
