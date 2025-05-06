Corby Town Council election results see gains for Lib Dems and Reform
Of the 17 seats – divided into four geographic wards that cover the town – 11 were won by Labour candidates, with two each for the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats and one each for Reform and an independent.
The election sees the return of Lib Dem campaigner Chris Stanbra who will be joined by Ceilidh Devine – a youth mental health advocate who says she will bring her experience as a person with autism.
Long-standing politician Mark Pengelly will have double-hatter North Northants Council (NNC) colleague Willie Colquhoun – who will finish his mayoral year in style.
Also back is Simon Rielly who lost his NNC seat, former mayor of Corby Lawrence Ferguson and chairman of the Corby PRIDE working group Callum Reilly.
Others joining the Labour group include one-time Northants Telegraph reporter Callum Faulds and Dr Steve O’Brien – a visiting professor of nursing at the University of Northampton.
Conservative won two seats – Macaulay Nichol (the only person from Corby who has sat on the NNC executive) and Tory colleague Susan Watt.
Reform UK will be represented by Lee Duffy, a former IT department member at RS Components who owns a runs a family business in his ward.
The sole independent will be Gary Campbell who successfully stood using his ‘simple’ pledges to Kingswood ‘accountability, visibility, and competence’.
The results in full:
Corby Kingswood
Callum Faulds (Labour)
Susanne Cunningham (Labour)
Gary Campbell (Independent)
Christopher Moyo (Labour)
Corby Lloyds
Mark Pengelly (Labour)
Lee Duffy (Reform UK)
Geri Cullen (Labour)
Corby Oakley
Chris Stanbra (Liberal Democrats)
Simon Rielly (Labour)
Ceilidh Devine (Liberal Democrats)
Steve O'Brien (Labour)
Macaulay Nichol (Conservative)
Corby West
William Colquhoun (Labour)
Lawrence Ferguson (Labour)
Jason Robertson (Labour)
Callum Reilly (Labour)
Susan Watt (Conservative)
