Kettering Town Council goes Green with 19 out of 20 seats at election

All but one seat on Kettering Town Council will be represented by Green councillors after Thursday’s election.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just one other party is now represented on the 20-person council with Conservative Jonathan Smith successfully being elected in the town’s Pipers Hill ward.

Sweeping changes have led to all Labour councillors being ousted and Kettering Town Council leader Lloyd Bunday losing his seat.

Three of the five Green Party councillors elected in 2021 – Dez Dell, Emily Fedorowycz, and James Towns have been re-elected to the council.

Some of the 19 newly elected and re-elected Green members of Kettering Town Council /National World

Cllr Fedorowycz said: “I’m delighted. We are so grateful that the people of Kettering have chosen us to look after the town council – 19 out of the 20 seats will be Green and it’s wonderful. There’s a lot we can do with the town and we’re really excited to get started. We want to push it to do more – watch this space.”

The Green group will not face any opposition as an official group needs to have at least three members, leaving Cllr Smith on his own.

He said: “It’s going to be an interesting experience. I’m thrilled to represent the area which I’ve called home my entire life. I’ll try my best to hold them (the Greens) to account but also to work with them as best I can. It’s about making Kettering a good as place as possible.”

One of the first jobs for the incoming council will be to appoint a new first citizen as Mayor-elect Alex Evelyn failed to win his seat.

Jonathan Smith - the sole Conservative on Kettering Town Council /National World

Cllr Fedorowycz added: “We want to show that things are going change and it will be positive.”

Council boundaries have been redrawn to include the expanding Hanwood Park – 20 councillors elected to cover nine wards in the parish:

Avondale Grange – Michelle Slater and David Donoghue

Hanwood Park - Gemma Harvey Ise Lodge – Ben Jameson, Lauren Glanfield and Lux Williams

Kettering Central – Liane Robinson, Andy Byatt, Pam Furness and Clive Thorley

Kettering North – Emily Fedorowycz, Dez Dell and James Towns Pipers Hill - Jonathon Smith (Con) and Kate Buckby

St Michael – Polly Shackleton and Julia Thorley

St Peter – Steve Geary and Lee Watkiss

Wicksteed – Alan Heath