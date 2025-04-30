Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The election for the Higham Ferrers ward of North Northamptonshire Council tomorrow (Thursday, May 1, 2025) will be rearranged following the death of candidate William John James Ratcliffe also known as John Ratcliffe.

All other polls on May 1, 2025 across North Northamptonshire will go ahead as planned, including the election for Higham Ferrers Town Council, Higham Ferrers Chichele ward and parish council election for Chelveston-cum-Caldecott.

Adele Wylie, returning officer for North Northamptonshire Council, said: “We send our sincere condolences to John’s family and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

“By law, we must now postpone the election for Higham Ferrers ward on North Northamptonshire Council.

Higham Ferrers

"The other candidates and electors have been made aware.”

An election must take place by June 23, 2025 and further details about a new date for the election will be announced in due course.

New poll cards will be sent to all affected voters once the date is set.

Any already returned postal votes for the North Northamptonshire Council Higham Ferrers ward will not be counted.

Postal voters in this area will receive a new postal vote once the election has been re-arranged.

The town council elections for the Higham Ferrers Chichele ward and the parish of Chelveston-cum-Caldecott will be going ahead as planned and the below polling stations will be open for voting:

- Chelveston Village Hall, Caldecott Road, Chelveston

- Hope Methodist Church, 9 High Street, Higham Ferrers

All other polling stations in the Higham Ferrers area will be closed.