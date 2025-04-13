Community Orange Day raises £8,000 for Youth Works Northamptonshire in memory of Seb Nunney

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Team Sebastian’s fundraiser for a new support service for children and young people has raised £8,000 thanks to Orange Day.

Sebastian Nunney was six when he lost his battle with childhood neuroblastoma cancer in January 2024 – his favourite colour was orange.

Fundraising efforts started during Sebastian’s treatment have been harnessed to provide a legacy in his name to help youngsters experiencing long term illness or palliative care – and their siblings.

Youth Works Northamptonshire will be funded to develop ‘Sebastian’s Support Service’ to help schools and youth groups working with young people.

Children at Brambleside Primary School on Orange Day/National World

Jane Rowley, business manager at Youth Works Northamptonshire, said: “We are so thrilled that Orange Day raised an incredible £8,000 this year and even more excited to be able to share some of our thoughts for Sebastian's Support Service - a new service that we are developing at Youth Works with the funds raised from Orange Day and last year's Seb Factor.

"Thank you so much to all at Team Sebastian who work so hard raising funds in Sebastian's memory- you are all stars. And to everyone who contributed to Orange Day. I hope you had as much fun celebrating the day as we all did at Youth Works.”

“We will be working with local hospitals to create a service that will be able to provide a safe space for young people and/or their siblings, who are experiencing long term illness or palliative care, to explore and understand their feelings.

Youth Works Northamptonshire on Orange Day/Youth Works

“We will also be looking at how we are able to support schools and youth groups working with those children and young people.

“And finally, we will be using the funding to provide further training and resources for creative approaches for all children and young people who access Youth Works services.”

Team Sebastian thanked all the schools, workplaces and organisations who took part in Orange Day.

Orange Day 2025/Team Sebastian

They said: “Thanks go to Brambleside Primary Academy, Soctopus, Pen Green Centre for Children and Families, Hayfield Cross Church of England School, Kettering Park Junior School, Latimer Arts College, Southfields School, Montsaye Academy, Steve Poole’s Round the Fireplace Acoustic Jam Session, MASH Dance, Seaton’s Solicitors, Barton Seagrave Primary School, Sunley Court, Lovett Fudge – and everybody else who helped to raise money.”

Team Sebastian has confirmed every penny raised will go help set up Sebastian’s Support Service at Youth Works Northamptonshire.

Orange Day is set to return in 2026 on March 13, but not before the Seb Factor talent show at the Lighthouse Theatre on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Sponsored runners will also be participating in the second annual Kettering half marathon event on Sunday, March 8.

Team Sebastian added: “Next year’s Orange Day will be on Friday, March 13, – and we would love to get local schools, businesses and organisations signed up now.

"A large group of people have already signed up to take part in next year’s Kettering Half Marathon, collecting sponsorship money for Orange Day as they go.”

For more information, visit www.teamsebastian.co.uk or search for teamsebastian2017 on Instagram, Facebook, Threads and X.