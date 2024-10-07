Picture special - stars shine at Seb Factor talent show at Kettering Lighthouse Theatre

The talent show in honour of music fan Sebastian Nunney, who died in January at the age of six, showcased local acts who wowed the capacity audience.

First-time judge James Acaster said the task was ‘daunting’ but was very interested to see the local ‘future stars’ from Kettering.

Terri Brooks, Sebastian’s Year 1 teacher said the show was the ‘perfect tribute’ to the schoolboy and it was a ‘real privilege’ to be on the panel.

Alfie Castley, fresh from touring with Take That said he had always wanted to be a judge on a talent show.

Pageants expert Steph Honey – former Miss Northamptonshire – said it was an ‘honour’ to be asked to be a judge.

Out of 14 acts, Southfield School student Sabina Lawton, 13, was crowned winner for her rendition of Angel.

She said: “It feels amazing, absolutely amazing!”

Gregg Nunney, Sebastian’s dad and event compere said: “It’s been such an incredible night, a really fantastic way to keep Sebastian’s legacy alive. We can’t wait to do it all again next year.”

Sabina will perform at the Kettering Christmas lights switch-on event on Thursday, November 28.

The Seb Factor has raised more than £5,500 for Youth Works to deliver education and support services to young people and families in Kettering & Corby.

For more details of The Seb Factor 2025 and how the enter the show on November 1, 2025 go to https://thesebfactor.com/.

1 . Stars of the future shine at Seb Factor 2024 : Stars of the future shine at Seb Factor 2024 . Photo: ALISON BAGLEY PHOTOGRAPHY 077516 : Alison Bagley Photo Sales

2 . Stars of the future shine at Seb Factor 2024 : Stars of the future shine at Seb Factor 2024 The Seb Factor 2024 at the Lighthouse Theatre for Youth Works - Winner Sabina Lawton, 13, Photo: ALISON BAGLEY Photo Sales

3 . Stars of the future shine at Seb Factor 2024 The Seb Factor 2024 at the Lighthouse Theatre for Youth Works - judges James Acaster, Terri Brooks, Alfie Castley and Steph Honey/National World Photo: ALISON BAGLEY Photo Sales