Burst water main left Wellingborough and surrounding villages without water

Homes in Wellingborough and the surrounding villages were left without water after a water main burst in the early hours of this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anglian Water have confirmed the issue is now resolved, though Redhill Grange remains closed with a full diversion in place while the repairs are carried out.

The issue was due to a burst main in the early hours of this morning, with reports that the issue spread from Wellingborough into the surrounding villages of Little Harrowden and Sywell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “We’re sorry some customers in Wellingborough may have seen low pressures, or no water at all, today.

A burst water main in Wellingborough this morning led to low pressure or no water at all for some homes in the area

“This was due to a burst water main on Redhill Grange, which our teams are fixing.

“All affected customers should now be back on normal water pressures, but the water may look a little cloudy or discoloured. If customers are experiencing discolouration, or still have issues with pressure, they can call us on 03457 145 145 or contact us via Facebook or Twitter.

“In order to keep our engineers and other road users safe while we carry out the repair, we’ve had to close Redhill Grange Road, with a full diversion in place.

"We’d like to thank everyone in the area for bearing with us while we finish this emergency work.”