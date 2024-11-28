Burst water main left Wellingborough and surrounding villages without water

By William Carter
Published 28th Nov 2024, 16:54 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Homes in Wellingborough and the surrounding villages were left without water after a water main burst in the early hours of this morning.

Anglian Water have confirmed the issue is now resolved, though Redhill Grange remains closed with a full diversion in place while the repairs are carried out.

The issue was due to a burst main in the early hours of this morning, with reports that the issue spread from Wellingborough into the surrounding villages of Little Harrowden and Sywell.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “We’re sorry some customers in Wellingborough may have seen low pressures, or no water at all, today.

A burst water main in Wellingborough this morning led to low pressure or no water at all for some homes in the areaA burst water main in Wellingborough this morning led to low pressure or no water at all for some homes in the area
A burst water main in Wellingborough this morning led to low pressure or no water at all for some homes in the area

“This was due to a burst water main on Redhill Grange, which our teams are fixing.

“All affected customers should now be back on normal water pressures, but the water may look a little cloudy or discoloured. If customers are experiencing discolouration, or still have issues with pressure, they can call us on 03457 145 145 or contact us via Facebook or Twitter.

“In order to keep our engineers and other road users safe while we carry out the repair, we’ve had to close Redhill Grange Road, with a full diversion in place.

"We’d like to thank everyone in the area for bearing with us while we finish this emergency work.”

Related topics:Anglian WaterWellingboroughFacebookTwitter

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice