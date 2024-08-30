Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A survey into historic remains in Castle Fields began last month, with those taking part hoping to uncover more of Higham Ferrers’ rich history.

Olwen Mayes, chair of the Higham Ferrers Archaeology and Research Society (HiFARS), has been part of a team that began carrying out a week-long series of detailed geophysical surveys on July 15, in the hope of identifying Norman castle remains.

On the moment she made her discovery, she said: “There was a long line of grass that was slightly dryer than the grass around it. It was so distinct that I thought it could mean that there was something underground.

“I can’t begin to describe how that feels.”

Members of HiFARS receive resistivity training at the Castle Fields site from Graham Arkley, geophysical project supervisor at the Museum of London Archaeology.

Soon after spotting that unusual feature at the edge of what is known as Castle Field 16 years ago, a proposal was successfully submitted to the Higham Ferrers Town Council by the newly-formed HiFARS to instigate a geophysical survey and excavation of the Castle Field site, which is a scheduled monument.

Several years later, members dug a trench in a nearby garden and found evidence of a packed layer of stone above the natural bedrock.

One of the HiFars committee members, Stephen Morris, worked for the Museum of London Archaeology (MoLA), and after some back and forths it was suggested that what had been unearthed in the trench could possibly be a layer levelling the bedrock, upon which the castle wall could have been built.

Recently, HiFARS members along with members of Finham Heritage and with Stephen Parry as project leader, welcomed the MoLA team to the site for a week-long survey after receiving a grant of almost £10,000 from the Castle Studies Trust.

Castle Fields, Higham Ferrers

Ground-penetrating radar was used to help locate the principal buildings to confirm – or otherwise – that there was a substantial medieval building, including a hall, chapel, tower house, King’s and Queen’s chambers, and three substantial gates.

It was thought that the surveys might identify evidence of pre-castle structures, remains that are thought to have been built not long after the Norman conquest in 1066.

While the data is still being processed by MoLA, Olwen has her fingers crossed that at least one castle building can be identified. She described the recent surveys as ‘a dream come true.’

After the results have been published on the Castle Studies Trust website, the survey results will be shared with Higham Ferrers residents who are interested in local history.

This will be by way of a talk in the Bede House, next to St Mary’s Church in the town.