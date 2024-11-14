Beavers' return to Northamptonshire wetlands near Rushden Lakes for first time in 400 years delayed due to flooding
The water-loving mammals were last seen in Northamptonshire four centuries ago.
But the Wildlife Trust, supported by Anglian Water through its Get River Positive fund, is set to release a family of beavers at Delta Pit, close to Rushden Lakes.
It had been hoped they would be re-introduced this autumn, however preparation for this has proved to be more complicated than hoped, resulting in a delay in their eagerly-anticipated arrival.
A spokesman for the Wildlife Trust for Beds, Cambs and Northants said: “After the huge deluge we had earlier in the year, we had to delay things.
"We had to wait until the water subsided which it now has, and then get in to make some adjustments to the fence.
"That work is nearly complete which means that if water levels remain manageable then we could go ahead and release the beavers in December.
"It’s been more complicated than we hoped and the elements have been against us, but we’re really looking forward to bringing beavers back to Northants for the first time in 400 years and we’re determined to ensure it happens.
"These special creatures are eco-system engineers, and if we can bring them back, and allow them to roam free in the countryside in the future then they can help us tackle flooding as well as creating a diverse habitat for all kids of water loving species.”
Before the beavers arrive, an enclosure and a 1.6km fence is needed.
Speaking earlier this year, Ben Casey, beaver project officer, said: “The terms of the licence we have from Natural England means that we need to keep the beavers in one area and monitor them over the next five years, which is why we need to build this fence.”
The Wildlife Trust in Northamptonshire announced in July 2023 that beavers, which are often known as eco-engineers, will help to maintain the wet woodland habitat around Delta Pit, by creating a dynamic and diverse wetland habitat.
